Phillip William Lotz, age 54, of Liberty, Missouri went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at home.
Phillip lived in Liberty all his life where he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, bowling, swimming, and attending William Jewell football and basketball games.
Phillip worked at the Clay County Courthouse as a janitor and then helping in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office shredding papers.
Phillip was preceded in death by his father Paul E. Lotz and his nephew Dennis Whitman.
Surviving Phillip is his mother, Leila M. Lotz of Liberty, sister, Paula K. Whitman and her husband Bill Whitman of Lathrop, his brother, David E. Lotz of Liberty and numerous aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews. Phillip attended Claycomo Church of Christ with his parents.
Services will be Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 801 NW 108th St., Kansas City, Mo 64155 – Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. with the service following. A graveside service for family only will follow.
