Phyllis Jane (Naumoff) Anderson was born June 5, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one of five daughters of George and Laura Naumoff. She grew up in the city learning strong work and social ethics from her parents. She was gifted in many areas that suited her well in her varied careers, which included banking, church secretary, accounting and AT&T marketing.
Phyllis loved family, traveling and hobby crafts. Relaxing was working with her hands knitting, quilting, ceramics and painting. Her fondest memories included her family and travel. Travel was always visiting exciting places “along the way to visit family." She had the gift of friendship and touched lives and hearts along her path.
Phyllis passed away September 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home and family.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Tom Anderson; her parents; and three of her four sisters.
She is survived by one sister, Rosie; her three children, Cindy Anderson-Plesko (Mike), Tommy Anderson (Janet) and Dan Anderson (Winona); grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Luke, Chris, Kyle, Derek and Bethany; great-grandchildren Trevor, Caleb, Harper (Zachary), Gillian, Scarlett; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road, Liberty, MO 64068.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, Liberty. The service will be live-streamed at hosannatogether.org/phyllis. Private interment will be at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
