Phyllis Stuber, 89, passed away on June 21, 2021, at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
She was born in Kansas City, KS to Lee and Ogarita Younger. Phyllis spent her childhood near Albany, MO and graduated from Albany High School. She earned a Licensed Practical Nurse certification from Missouri Methodist Hospital. She became a private care nurse and worked at the Nichols Cancer Sanitarium, Savannah, MO.
Phyllis met Paul Stuber in St. Joseph, MO, and they were married June 10, 1955. Paul and Phyllis settled in Liberty, MO, where they lived for 46 years. Phyllis worked at Clay County Election Board and served as an election judge. In 1993, Paul and Phyllis purchased Roosterville Airport. The joy of her life was taking exquisite care of her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Denise Sligar (Frank) of Kansas City, Gary Stuber (Samantha) of Excelsior Springs; brother, Bob Younger (Marilyn) of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Hailey (Ehren) Manz of Kansas City, Kelsi Sligar of Kansas City, Tyler (Kacy) Stuber of Liberty, MO, Mikayla Stuber of Liberty; and great-grandsons, Colton Stuber and Brayden Manz.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, MO 64068. Visitation, 10 a.m.; service, 11 a.m. Phyllis loved colorful clothing, please feel free to wear them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64111.
You can find Phyllis Joyce Stuber's online guest book at parklawnfunerals.com.
