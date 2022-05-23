Richard Patrick “Pat” Neal, 45, of Kansas City, Missouri, died May 21, 2022.
Born June 18, 1976, to Leland Richard “Dick” and Kathy (Hayes) Neal, Pat grew up in Higginsville and Corder, Missouri. He graduated from Lafayette County C-1 High School and earned degrees from the University of Central Missouri and Johnson County Community College in Kansas. He settled in Kansas City with his future wife in 2001. Pat was an avid tabletop role player who loved celebrating big on the Fourth of July. His family meant everything to him.
He is survived by his wife, Amy (Keizer) Neal, and daughter, Sadie Neal, of the home; mother and stepfather, Kathy, and Rick Rankin; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Paul Fox, and their sons Charles and Matthew; in-laws Dick and Linda Smith, Tom and Kate Gukeisen and their child Jas, and Emily Wagner; and many other family and friends.
Pat will be remembered for his wit, his humor, his compassion, and his love for his family. Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday May 31, 2022, at Terrace Park Funeral Home from 10AM to Noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
