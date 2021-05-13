Ralph E. Lance, 67, of Holt, Missouri, passed away May 10, 2021, at his home from Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. A memorial service will be held at 4p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Kearney First Baptist Church in Kearney, Missouri, with a visitation prior at 3 p.m.
Mr. Lance was born June 27, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was married for 39 years to his wife, Debra. He loved spending time with family, golfing, riding his Harley, fishing and spending time in his yard. He retired in 2015 from Covansys where he was a Programmer Analyst.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nora L. (Spearing) Lance and Carl R. Lance; and his father in-law, Pete Castilleja Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lance (Castilleja); children, Joshua (Theresa) Lance, Tiffany (Luke) Brown, Alicia (Jason) Denney; brothers, Charles (Donna) Lance, Mark (Helen) Lance; nine grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research and Information.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411.
