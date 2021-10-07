Ralph Monroe O'Dell, 86, a lifelong Clay County resident, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021, at Liberty Hospital with loved ones at his side.
Ralph was born September 10, 1935, in Kansas City, MO, the third of six children of Addie Paul and Temple Grace (Clevenger) O'Dell. He graduated from high school in Excelsior Springs. Ralph served in the US Army National Guard and Army Reserves, receiving honorable discharge on June 29, 1963.
Ralph was united in marriage to Patricia Sue O'Dell on August 7, 1955, and they were blessed with a daughter, Patti Renee. Patty Sue passed away in 1972. On March 21, 1987, Ralph was married to Patricia May (Hart) Spidle, and she survives of the home.
Ralph's career with Westfall GMC Truck Sales spanned 50-plus years. There, he was the number one Used Truck Salesman in the United States for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge in North Kansas City and Ararat Shrine Temple.
Ralph enjoyed many years at his Liberty Hills Farm and Lake of the Ozarks home with family and friends. He was truly one of the good guys and never met a stranger.
Ralph leaves his wife, Pat; daughter, Patti Renee Sturges (Brad); grandchildren, Megan Ligon (Jake) and Trevor Sturges (Stephanie); great grandson, Brooks Ligon; step-daughter, Kathy Palmer, her children Stephanie, Kelly, Emily and Tyler, and their families. He also leaves a brother, Keith O'Dell (Karen); brother-in-law, Rick Schwenzer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Along with his parents and first wife Patty Sue, Ralph was preceded in death by sisters, Verma Rae Green (Ray) and Gloria Schwenzer; and brothers, Cletus O'Dell (Jackie) and Ervin O'Dell (Jane); and a sister-in-law, Edith Mae Rice.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Conrad's (Liberty Event Room), 210 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
