Ralph W. Peters, 76, of Liberty, MO, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. He was born July 5, 1944, in Detroit, MI, the son of Wayne and Pauline (Rockey) Peters. Ralph received his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Following college graduation, he served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Captain. Ralph retired from W. W. Grainger.
Along with his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a brother, David. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Janet Peters; children, Geoffrey Peters (Ann Marie) and Jennifer Peters; siblings, Daniel Peters, Susan Woods and Ross Peters; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle and Bridget Peters; as well as a large extended family and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Ralph's life at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Military honors will follow the service. The service will be live-streamed. You may visit Ralph's obituary at www.parklawnfunerals.com and access a link to view the service at 3 pm. Private burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers, and suggests memorials to the Heart of America Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or to the Cameron Veterans' Home Assistance League.
You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
