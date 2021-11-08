Randy Dale Hunsaker, II, 42, passed away Nov. 5, 2021. Visitation from 10-11:30 a.m.; Celebration of Life at 11:30am on Nov. 11 at South Liberty Baptist, 650 Ruth Ewing Road, Liberty.
Survived by wife, Billie; children, Corinna, Gabriel and Remington; parents, Randy Sr. and Barbara Hunsaker; siblings of his heart, Sarah and Sam Hunsaker; mothers-in-law, Cindy Pugh-Kyte (Tim), and Maria Corriea; and father-in-law, Paul Harter (Erin Bellamy).
