Randy Edwards, 64, of Liberty, passed away February 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by parents, Elby and Beverly Edwards; and siblings, Ernest “Lee” Edwards, Debbie Gann, and Jackie Edwards.
Randy is survived by sister, Donna McLaughlin (Sean); nieces and nephews, Shianne McLaughlin, Sarah, Bobby, and Jerry Gann; and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.
