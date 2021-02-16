Ray C. Buckner, 94, of Kansas City, Missouri, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 12, 2021. He reached his final destination peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The memorial service will be held Friday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. Both the visitation and memorial service will be held at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th Street, Kansas City, Missouri.
Ray was born August 31, 1926, in Licking, Missouri, to Silas and Josie Buckner.
He graduated from Licking High School in Licking, Missouri. Ray received his BS in Education from SW Missouri State College in 1955 and his MA from George Peabody (Vanderbilt University) in 1959. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Following his service in Korea, Ray received the Bronze Star Medal.
Ray taught at Belinder Elementary in Prairie Village and also taught in the Overseas Military School in Karlsruhe, Germany. Ray finished his teaching career by serving as the Principal at Smithville Elementary for 27 years, where he retired. After retirement, Ray worked at Park University as an adjunct teacher.
Ray attended Northland Cathedral for 50 years, where he was very active in the church. Ray served as the Missions Committee Chairman at Northland Cathedral for over 30 years and held that title up until the day he passed into heaven. Ray had a passion for missions and his hearts desire was to see the gospel spread all over the world. Ray met and worked with many missionaries over the years and even traveled on several mission trips at home and abroad.
Ray spent his life serving Jesus and loving people. He loved his wife, godsons, grandchildren and great-grandchild and relished spending time with them. Ray enjoyed playing golf and pool, reading, traveling and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy (Spurlock) Buckner of the home; his twin brother, Roy Buckner; his godsons, Mark Myers, Michael Myers (Sharolynn) and Martin Myers; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
Arrangements are with Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will be at the Terrace Park Cemetery 801 NW 108th Street, Kansas City, Mo 64155, following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ray Buckner Missions Fund at Northland Cathedral, which helps provide missions scholarships for the next generation aged 18-27; or Kansas City Hospice Care (North Office).
