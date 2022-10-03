Ray Junior Riley, age 76, entered into rest after a courageous fight with cancer on September 28, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty Missouri. He was born, June 23, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to William Ray and Rosemary Yeoman Riley.
Ray enlisted in the Air Force in the fall of 1964. He served our nation as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and spent 13 months in Asia during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
Ray was a 1964 graduate of Ottumwa High School and attended college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri. There, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial education.
Ray retired in 1998 after teaching industrial technology for 26 years at Liberty Junior High, Liberty, Missouri. He was a master carpenter and jack-of-all-trades. He was always willing to help others in need and taught them how to do for themselves rather than doing it for them. He was a true teacher and mentor to many!
He was elected to the serve on the city council in Kearney, Missouri from April 1985-April 1989.
Ray married the love of his life, Mercedes Ann Axmacher, on May 29, 1971 in Ottumwa, Iowa. They were happily married for 51 years. Their life together was beautiful and filled with many highs, and of course some challenges, which they always got through together. They were happiest when they were traveling or spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; their son, Christopher (Misty) Riley; and grandson, Brandon of Kearney, his sister, Linda Mangler of Ottumwa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Rosemary Riley; and one sister, Judy Cox.
Ray loved his family with his whole heart and fought to be with them as long as possible. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 3, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the Fry-Bross-Spidle Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Fry-Bross-Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Missouri with Pastor Gary Porter officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, Missouri with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Oakridge of Plattsburg, a nonprofit care center in Plattsburg, Missouri.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.