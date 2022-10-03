Ray Junior Riley, age 76, entered into rest after a courageous fight with cancer on September 28, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty Missouri. He was born, June 23, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to William Ray and Rosemary Yeoman Riley.

Ray enlisted in the Air Force in the fall of 1964. He served our nation as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force and spent 13 months in Asia during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

