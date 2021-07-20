Rayma Tyson, 75, of Smithville, MO passed away, July 18, 2021.
Survived by her sons Andrew LePage Ross and Tyson Glen Ross and wife Desiree; grandchildren, Tara Ross, Stormy (Ross) and husband Devin Williams, James Ross, Sebastian Ross and Ethan Ross; great grandchildren Benjamin Ross and Ena Ross ; and many beloved family and friends.
Memorial service: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
