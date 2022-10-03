Raymond R. Brock, Jr., 92, a longtime Liberty resident, beloved family man, patriarch, accomplished businessman and admired community leader, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at home with loved ones at his side.
A native of Lathrop, Missouri, Ray was born July 14, 1930, the only child of Raymond R. and Dorothy Owen Brock. Following the death of his mother and the employment of his father as superintendent of Liberty Schools, Ray moved with his father to Liberty when he was 7 years old. Ray Sr. was soon remarried to Mary Ruth Millen, who became Ray Jr.'s loving mom for the rest of her years. He graduated from Liberty High School and later received his bachelor's degree from William Jewell College, where he served as senior class president as well as president of his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.
Throughout his school years, Ray’s penchant for business showed as he thrived in a variety of jobs including paper delivery for the Kansas City Star and Times, sales at Brants Menswear and Shoes, Safeway Grocery Store, managing the college bookstore and building and operating a miniature golf course among other things.
We don’t know how he found the time as Ray spent most of his college senior year courting his love-at-first-sight sweetheart, Linnea Kenney, of Cranston, RI, then a freshman at Jewell.
Following their marriage on September 13, 1952, Ray and Linnea spent the next two years in Norman, OK, where he served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean era. They were blessed with four daughters of which, all were his favorites. Ray and Linnea fully embraced and loved their sons-in-law as their own.
Ray joined Charles F. Curry Real Estate Company in 1954, where he worked on buying land, construction, brokerage and property management. He was instrumental in the development of Antioch Shopping Center, the first mall north of the river among many other notable developments throughout the KC metro. Ray’s storied career would span more than six decades, ultimately serving as Chairman Emeritus of what is now known as Curry Real Estate Services.
Active in the community, Ray served on numerous boards and commissions giving generously of his time, talent and treasure. Committed and compassionate, he championed initiatives too many to mention receiving honors and awards from multitudes of organizations. He was a mentor, leader and role model to all of us.
We are all better people for having known him.
Ray was involved in and dedicated to the Liberty Christian Church. He served in many roles and particularly loved rolling up his sleeves to do service projects with his friends there.
Ray and Linnea raised their four daughters in Liberty and lived in the home they built for more than 60 years. Above all, Ray loved his family. Nothing made him happier, was more important or gave him more pride than his big, happy family.
He had some of the greatest friends in the world and was a great friend to multitudes of folks. Ray made everyone he was with feel comfortable, important and special. He always asked about others first before starting a meeting. With a quick wit, twinkle in his eye and keen interest in people, he brought energy and life to any party or business event. He was always the last to leave any gathering. A lifelong learner, he read everything he could get his hands on and then cheerfully passed stacks of articles to anyone he felt would benefit from the information.
Ray leaves his wife of 70 years, Linnea; daughters, Carol Ann Brock (Robert Weagley), Amy Clements (Conn), Ellen Todd (Chris) and Lisa Lowe (Mike); grandchildren, Shelly Carenbauer (Zach), Byron Trotter (Kristen), Kennedy Brock, Annie Marino (Taylor), Gretchen Adams (James), Justin Clemens (Juli), Hillary Harbor (Matt), Aaron Todd (Debra), Hannah Kavookjian (Haik), Raymond Lowe, Brock Lowe (Jessica), and Michaela Lowe; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Charlie, Grey, Sophie, Elijah, Brayden (Morgan), Grace, Clara, Henry, Mabel, Zachary, Joshua, Owen and Raymond. Raymond also leaves other family members, including very special nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
Ray had a special relationship with each and every one of his family members and they all adored him.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Ray's life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, at Liberty Christian Church, 427 E. Kansas Street, Liberty, MO. All are welcome to the church fellowship hall following services for a bite to eat and good conversations. Private burial will be in Mount Memorial Cemetery on the William Jewell campus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Christian Church and Kansas City Hospice. Or feel free to give to one of the many other causes you may have supported with Ray.
The family is so appreciative of all the wonderful caregivers that have been and continue to be cherished by the whole Brock family.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.