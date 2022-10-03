Raymond R. Brock, Jr., 92, a longtime Liberty resident, beloved family man, patriarch, accomplished businessman and admired community leader, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at home with loved ones at his side.

A native of Lathrop, Missouri, Ray was born July 14, 1930, the only child of Raymond R. and Dorothy Owen Brock. Following the death of his mother and the employment of his father as superintendent of Liberty Schools, Ray moved with his father to Liberty when he was 7 years old. Ray Sr. was soon remarried to Mary Ruth Millen, who became Ray Jr.'s loving mom for the rest of her years. He graduated from Liberty High School and later received his bachelor's degree from William Jewell College, where he served as senior class president as well as president of his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.

