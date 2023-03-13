Raymond Ronald “Ron” Moberly
July 14, 1936 - March 9, 2023
Ron Moberly, 86, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home in Liberty, Mo.
Ron was the oldest of three sons born to Raymond and Mary Ethel Moberly in Mosby, Mo. Raised on a farm with two brothers and many chores to do, he was instilled with both a strong work ethic and a great sense of creativity that he demonstrated throughout his life. He grew up in the Excelsior Springs area and was an accomplished athlete graduating from Excelsior Springs High School in 1954.
After high school, Ron attended William Jewell College on a football scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics in 1958. He then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, receiving a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960 and began his career as an electrical engineer at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas. In 1961 he moved to Liberty and worked for Wilcox Electric, a highly technical company designing and manufacturing aircraft landing systems for the FAA, DOD and general aviation. Ron was involved in classified projects through Wilcox and their parent company Northrop, including the development of the microwave landing system still used in aviation today.
In the late 1980s, Ron relocated to Los Angeles, CA with the Northrop Corporation, to join the team that developed the stealth technology of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit (Stealth Bomber). He retired from his 30-year electrical engineering career as Vice President of Engineering and continued on as a consultant.
Ever the consummate football fan, Ron bought Kansas City Chiefs season tickets at Municipal Stadium in 1966, and has been a season ticket holder for 56 years. He shared his love of his favorite team with his children and grandchildren as well as the countless friends and family who enjoyed tailgating and riding in the “Chiefs van” to games. His Arrowhead Stadium friends in Section 103 Aisle 20 will miss their friend of over 50 years. Throughout his life and after retirement, Ron was an avid tennis player and continued to play doubles with some of his tennis buddies three times a week until he was in his late 70s.
Ron, affectionately known as “the dog whisperer,” wasn’t just a Chiefs fan, he was a fan of his children and grandchildren often traveling across town or the country in support of their activities whether it was football, tennis, baseball, track, cross country or dance recitals and band concerts, he made it a priority to be present in their daily lives. High school calculus questions were often answered with a phone call to Grandpa Ron and he could also be counted on to do diligent Consumer Report research on any household appliance, farm equipment or vehicle you were planning to purchase.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ritchie Moberly.
Survivors include his soulmate Charlotte Cates; daughter Debi (Ron) Kelley of Cypress, TX; son, Mark (Darla) Moberly in Kearney, and daughter Alexa (Mark) Krause in Kansas City; grandchildren, Scott (Danielle) Kelley of Pearland, TX; Brett (Eric) Herold of Virginia Beach, VA; Dalton (Ashley) Moberly of Huxley, IA; Dillon (Kourtney) Moberly of Liberty, Marissa (Jarred) Klenda of Columbia, MO; and Kollyn Krause, Kansas City; great grandchildren; Camden and Gianna Kelley, Elijah and Jacob Herold, Riley and Savannah Klenda, and Leona Moberly. Ron is also survived by his brother Rodger Moberly of Lake of the Ozarks as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Join us for a celebration of his life on Wednesday, March 15 with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the service following at Kearney First Baptist Church, 303 S. Grove. Graveside services will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kearney. The family suggests memorial contributions to Kearney First Baptist Church in memory of Ron Moberly.
Arrangements Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, Mo.
