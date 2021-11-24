Reba A. Pilant passed Sunday November 21, 2021; she was 94 years old and lived with her daughter and son-in-law.
Reba was born April 7th, 1927, at her family’s home in Plymouth Missouri. She was the youngest of two children born to Ross R. Rairdon and Bertha (Rayner).
On September 26th, 1952, she married Charles L. Pilant, who was from Urich, MO. They were married for 50 years before he passed.
She was mainly a stay-at-home mother, but in her younger days, she raised Collie pups and was a Girl Scout leader. She had a passion for sewing and altered most of her clothes. She and Charles were members of the Assembly of God Church in Lawson for over 30 years, where she helped as a greater. She also was a member of the of the Platte-Clay Pathfinders for many years.
She was a devout Christian, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and was always there to help people in need.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Olin Rairdon; her husband, Charles Pilant; and her son, Barry Pilant.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa McEntire and son-in-law, Johnny McEntire and their son. She has three grandchildren, Brent Pilant, Sara Pilant and J.C. McEntire; four great-grandchildren, Vada D. Pilant, Maxwell R. Pilant, DannieLynn Brunner and Layne C. Brunner.
Services will be at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Lawson, MO. 64062
Visitation is Monday, November 29, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following. Burial is in Fairview Cemetery, Kearney MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.