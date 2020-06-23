Rebecca Clara Clemens was born March 30, 1932, in Eugene, Missouri, the daughter of Paul J. and Rella (Rush) Etter. She was the fifth of seven siblings—three older brothers, an older sister, and two younger brothers. Rebecca attended school at Eugene and became a member of the Christian Church there.
Rebecca met Robert Clemens her freshman year in high school. They were the traditional high school sweethearts. After graduation, Rebecca worked as editor of the high school newspaper and as class monitor when a grade school teacher was absent.
Rebecca and Robert were married June 29, 1951, at Lake Ozark, Missouri. They began their married life in Jefferson City where Rebecca worked as a secretary for the Missouri State Conservation Commission. Their first child, Ramona Lyn, was born in Jefferson City in 1953.
The family later moved to Eldon where the couple’s second child, Robert Russell, was born, in 1955. When the children got old enough to be in school, Rebecca began work at the Eldon Advertiser as society editor.
After nine years in Eldon, the family moved to Liberty, where Rebecca worked for the Liberty Shopper. Her husband started RC Printing as something of a hobby. It grew into a business and Rebecca became office manager. They later acquired Excelsior Printing and Stationary. They built a home in Kearney to which Rebecca retired at age sixty-two. Her last job was as a secretary at ReMax Realtors in Liberty.
Rebecca’s family now consists of her husband, two children and their spouses—Richard Messinger and Carolina Clemens—seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Daniel Etter, is the sole survivor of her six siblings.
Rebecca was an exemplary daughter and sister, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother … a friend to everyone she knew.
Services were held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228.
