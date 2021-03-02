Reece O. "Sparky" Sparks 78, of Liberty, passed away Feb. 28, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 5, Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty. Burial at South Point Cemetery, Orrick, MO. Donations are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital (support.childrensmercy.org/give) Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
