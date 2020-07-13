Ret. Sgt. Bryan Keith "BK" Wilson, age 63, of Plattsburg, MO passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Memorial contributions to any Law Enforcement charity of the donor's choice. Celebration of Life: 11 AM, Sunday, July 19, 2020, Sailboat Cove Gazebo (4619 Chapel Road, Smithville, MO 64089) Smithville Lake near Paradise, MO. The service will be followed by BBQ, karaoke and visiting ending at 2 p.m. Arr: Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
