Reta Ann Blakeman, 66, of Richmond, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City.
Reta was born December 31, 1953 to Nova and Irene (Swafford) Williams. She attended Richmond School K – 3rd grade, when the family moved to Lawson. She attended Lawson school and graduated in 1972. She then attended Maple Woods College for accounting courses at night. She worked for H&R Block for 7 years as a tax preparer. She also worked for a CPA doing accounting and tax returns, worked for a home builder (Tim Harris) in Liberty and doing bookkeeping for 5 different businesses. She then found her favorite job at Cameron Savings & Loan in Liberty. She worked her way up and eventually became a Senior Vice President at Northstar Bank in Liberty. She was a loan officer for construction projects. Working with builders was a great job and she retired in 2008 to stay home with Richard.
Reta married Richard L. Blakeman on June 30, 1978, in Lawson. They had two daughters, Brandy Blakeman, a LPN at Shirkey’s, and Erica (Travis) Coats of Millville. Erica is a teacher at Braymer High School.
Reta’s greatest gift were her six grandkids, Jaeger (Mallari) Plymell, Taryn Plymell and Ryker Plymell, all of Richmond, Elijah Coats, Isaac Coats and Wesley Coats all of Millville; great-granddaughter, Novi Ann Plymell; step-son, Richard L. (Shelia) Blakeman of Camron; sister-in-law, Judy Nespory of Liberty; several nieces and nephews; and her two best buddies, Harriett (Douglas) Scobee and Paula Boles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Doris Atchison; and two brothers, Darle Nespory and Larry Williams.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart and Lung Association or American Diabetes Association. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Crowley Cemetery near Rayville.
