Rev. Jack M. DeWees, 70, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 19, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Smithville football advances to state semis thanks to ball-hawking defense
- Liberty High School musical streams live this weekend
- SENIOR NEWS LINE: Learn to use internet to enrich lives
- Sabino Sabercats spoil Empire Ravens' season opener, Senior Night in 61-7 drubbing
- Packers' Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King cleared to play against Colts
- Missouri avoids upset with strong defensive performance in final set against Ole Miss
- Steven M. Sipple: Chinander turns conversation about his performance in pleasant direction
- Judge rejects bid by St. Louis County restaurant owners to stop ban on indoor dining
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 16
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.