Reverend Phillip Dean Dillon, 81, of Excelsior Springs, went to be with Jesus on July 5, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at Liberty Hospital with loving family at his side.
Phil was born February 1, 1941, in rural Clay County, MO, the youngest of eight children of William Ira and Ethel (Colley) Dillon. He graduated from Kearney High School and attended William Jewell College. Phil was united in marriage to Patsy Lea Hodgson on June 12, 1959 in Liberty, MO.
Phil worked 42 years in the grocery business, retiring as Produce Manager at Bob's IGA in Excelsior Springs. Pastor Phil was ordained at Prairie Ridge Christian Union in Polo in 1975 and for the past 42 years has faithfully served as Pastor of Salem Christian Union in Excelsior Springs.
Along with his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Dillon; and siblings, Adrian Dillon, Bob Dillon, Faye Ervin, Fern Frick, Pauline Frick and Ralph Dillon.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patsy; daughters, Gail Hunerdosse (Marion) and Jill Rosenboom (Arnie); daughter-inlaw, Michelle Dillon; grandchildren, Megan Hunerdosse, Carissa Hunerdosse, Amanda Flavin (Jason), Gregg Rosenboom (Hannah), Ethan Rosenboom (Megan), Jena Rosenboom, Lakota DeLeon (Richard), Shaska Dillon and Josiah Dillon; eight great-grandchildren and a ninth due in August. He also leaves a brother, Herman Dillon, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, followed by a service celebrating Phil's life at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, July 9, at Flack Memorial Church, 1300 Tracy, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Salem Christian Union, c/o 29419 Vickie Drive, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.