Richadene “Ricki” Apple, 54, of Plattsburg, MO passed away April 15, 2021 at her home from cancer. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Broadway United Methodist Church in Plattsburg, MO.
Mrs. Apple was born Aug. 23, 1965 in North Kansas City, MO. She was a professional mother to her children and husband. She was a proud military spouse as well. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Olsen; father, Richard Adams; and brother, Mitch Adams. Survivors include her sister, Jodi Cedar; husband, Tom Apple; sons, Dain, Sean, Joey, TJ; daughter Jill, and her grandchildren Sophia, Kayden, Landon, Henry, Charli, Brylee, Karston, Maverick, and Eliyanah. Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Lawson, MO. 816-296-0097
