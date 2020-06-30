Richard Abbett's celebration of life July 12 from 2 to 5 at the event center 225 N. Jesse James Road, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Come share memories. There will be food to munch on; see you there.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Chase ends with officer shooting suspect in Liberty
- District 12 primary candidates talk COVID recovery, transportation, medicaid, education
- Senior Send-offs: Ethan Wallace, Liberty
- Work schedule changes for I-435 bridge
- Liberty Hospital Foundation receives $60,000 gift
- MoDOT recommends few tips before driving this holiday weekend
- Charter Communications expands fiber-optic service to Harbortowne in Smithville
- Fundraiser supports Ronald McDonald House
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.