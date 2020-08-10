Mr. Richard Burton of Liberty, MO passed away July 31 at Liberty Hospital after having surgery. Richard was born April 9, 1942 in Linden, MO, to parents Alvine Harold Burton and Virgina Boyd Burton. Richard was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. He was also an Army veteran. He worked 30+ years for Keebler Company until his retirement. He enjoyed refereeing part time for local high schools. Richard is survived by his three children, Michael Burton, Marc Burton and Matthew Burton, his four grandchildren, and his long time partner, Vera Cummings. Private services will be with his immediate family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.