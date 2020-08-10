Mr. Richard Burton of Liberty, MO passed away July 31 at Liberty Hospital after having surgery. Richard was born April 9, 1942 in Linden, MO, to parents Alvine Harold Burton and Virgina Boyd Burton. Richard was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. He was also an Army veteran. He worked 30+ years for Keebler Company until his retirement. He enjoyed refereeing part time for local high schools. Richard is survived by his three children, Michael Burton, Marc Burton and Matthew Burton, his four grandchildren, and his long time partner, Vera Cummings. Private services will be with his immediate family.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
