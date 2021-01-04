Richard Duane Nibarger, age 77, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.
Richard was born the son of Theodore “Leonard” and Berenice Marie (Prewitt) Nibarger on June 16, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1961 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then attended the Wentworth Military Academy. He also attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. Richard served in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Judy Shirley in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 1988. He was then united in marriage to Dollie Holloway on Dec. 4, 1994 in Braymer, Missouri. Richard owned and operated Richard’s Carpet and Tile in Liberty for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Brandon Nibarger of Liberty, Missouri, and Breck Nibarger of Texas; one daughter, Cristal Koehly and husband Tim of Kirksville, Missouri; step children, Robbie Taylor and wife Mary of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Brenda Ishmael and husband Chris of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Braxton Nibarger, Maddie Hogan, Trae Hogan, and Chase Walker; one great grandson; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one sister, Eleanor Brooks of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Judy Nibarger; and one brother, Merrill Nibarger.
Cremation was held. No services are scheduled at this time. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Brassfield Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brassfield Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
