Richard Freeman Clements, 79, of Liberty, passed away June 23, 2021, at K.U. Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.
Dick was born April 30, 1942, in Kearney, MO, the son of John William Clements Sr. and Lillie Blanche (Johnston) Clements. He grew up in Liberty and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1959. Dick worked as a carpenter and home builder most of his working life.
Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Clements; brother, John W. Clements, Jr. and sister, Mary Jane Eidson.
Survivors include his favorite wife and friend of 57 years, Rita Kay; daughters, Tamera Sheeley, Nancy Clements and Christina Jones; 7 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves three sisters, Joan Terrill, Jessie Willis and Gwen Mullin; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
We will celebrate Dick's life on Monday, June 28, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., military honors at 3 p.m., followed by an opportunity for family and friends to share a memory in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the K.U. Cancer Center.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.