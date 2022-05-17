Richard Gary Logerwell
Richard Gary “Dick” Logerwell, 80 years old, of Kansas City MO, passed away on May 7, 2022, at the KU Cancer Center from complications of Leukemia.
Dick was born in Dupree, South Dakota, to Bernard and Miriam Logerwell on March 8, 1942. He spent his childhood and adolescence growing up in South Dakota and north central Nebraska. Dick was a multi-sport athlete and graduated from Wood Lake High School in Cherry County, NE. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln competing in Track and Field and earning his Bachelor of Science in Education with minors in both Mathematics and Physics. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves during this time. Dick later earned advanced degrees from Northwest Missouri State and UMKC.
Dick followed the footsteps of both his parents, Gail and Miriam Miller, in a career in public education. The education profession took him to Fairfax, Missouri and Anselmo-Merna, Nebraska as a Science and Math teacher, coach, and Principal before arriving in Kearney, Missouri for a long and rewarding tenure in the Kearney School District. At Kearney R-1, Dick was the elementary school Principal, an Assistant Superintendent, and the Superintendent of Schools from 1970 through 2000. His oversight and leadership during this time of unprecedented growth was crucial.
To many, Dick may be best well known and appreciated for his contribution to the sport of baseball. His impact from coaching and countless hours individually working with kids cannot be overstated.
Dick loved golf, Nebraska football, and Royals baseball, but there is nothing he loved more than to be involved in his kids and grandkids many activities. His support will be greatly missed.
Family, Community, Leadership, Selflessness
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn Logerwell; his brother, Don and Patricia Logerwell; his three sons, Gary and Kellie Logerwell, Greg Logerwell, Brett Logerwell; and his grandchildren, Michael Logerwell, Samantha Logerwell.
We invite you to join us to celebrate his life at an open house on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the historic Corbin Mill grand parlor event space in Liberty, 131 S. Water St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Contributions can be made in Dick Logerwell’s honor to the University of Kansas Health System — Cancer Care at giving.kansashealthsystem.com.
An additional option for contributions is to the Kearney High School baseball program. Checks should be payable to KHS Baseball and in memo include "Dick Logerwell Memorial" and mailed to Kearney High School, 715 E. 19th Street, Kearney, MO 64060.
