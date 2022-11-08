On November 5, 2022 the heart so big we thought it may go on forever, stopped suddenly. Richard James Maurer went to bed after phone calls with his oldest son and sisters and instead of waking up, went to a better place to rest in eternity with his Savior.
Visitation on Monday, November 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney, Missouri, 701 N. Jefferson St.. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the church. Luncheon to follow Mass, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Richard (Rich, Dickie, RJ) was born on January 14, 1936 to Richard and Mildred (Sandidge) Maurer, Freeburg, Illinois.
Those who preceded him in death — his wife, Joyce; his parents; his brother, David; and brother-in-law, Dick Snyder.
Surviving siblings — Ann Snyder of Minnesota\Arizona, and Janet Thrasher, Freeburg, Illinois. His surviving aunt — 101-year-old Leona Parrish, is still doing well in Freeburg. All 10 children survive, they and their spouses — Greg (Rita) Dayton, Ohio, Mark (Michelle) Roeland Park, Kansas, Steve (Dawnlee) Overland Park, Kansas, Kevin (Donnette) of North Kansas City, Missouri, Angela (Brian Hall), Lake Weatherby, Missouri, Michael (Patty) Gardner, Kansas, Andrew (Stephanie) Lawrence, Kansas, Thomas, West Des Moines, Iowa, Mary (Charles Wall), Soquel, California and David (Nicole) Overland Park, Kansas. Richard is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of the Annunciation Youth Group or the Joyce Ann Maurer Nursing Scholarship (https://gkccf.kimbia.com/maur04).
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.