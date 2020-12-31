Richard L. Henderson, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away December 25, 2020.
Richard was born November 26, 1936, in Lesterville, South Dakota to the late Orsie and Emma Henderson. Richard married Bess Henderson on November 9, 1957. Richard was a grocery store manager for several years, New York Life Insurance office manager for 7 years and Liberty Public School teacher for 20 years. He had a Masters in Education and Administration from University of Missouri – Kansas City. Richard was very active in barbershop music and quartets over his life and was a member of Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing of America and Heart of America Chorus. Richard was also active throughout his life at Beresford, SD, Liberty, MO, and Platte Woods United Methodist churches participating in many committees and choir. Richard participated in several Liberty Public School District committees and educational groups.
Richard was preceded in death in 2018 by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bess Henderson.
Survivors include children, Jerald L., Larry R. (Tammy) and Robert D. (Lisa); grandchildren, Andrea, Breanna, Elizabeth (Kellen), Amanda, Kaylin, Robert E. and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Cade, Bentley and Danika.
A private family Memorial Celebration and inurnment will take place at White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Liberty United Methodist Church music ministry.
