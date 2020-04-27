Richard Lee Abbett, 77, of Liberty, MO, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family in his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Richard was born to Clarence and Nellie (Moser) Abbett in Leona, KS on January 3, 1943. He spent his childhood on his family farm in Troy, KS, where he graduated in 1962. After graduation, he joined the Navy and served proudly until 1965. Richard then worked at Wonder Bread Bakery for eight years. His true passion was always turning wrenches in the garage. Richard was able to fulfill this dream when he opened his own body shop and garage in Wathena, KS. He would continue this dream at two other locations in St. Joseph until settling at his final shop that he owned and operated with his son in Liberty, MO. Not only was his love for mechanics his career, it was his favorite hobby. Richard participated and helped crews on the dirt track for years. When he wasn’t talking cars with his hot rod buddies, he was building his own and entered into countless car shows. Only one thing topped Richard’s love for cars, and that was his family and his time with them.
Richard is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 38 years, Susan (Ford) Abbett; his children, Lori Beaman (Randy), Ryan Abbett, and Stephanie Welch (Jarred); his five grandchildren, Michael Dilley, Zachary and Dylan Harris, and Emma and Ruby Welch; his sister, Betty Ann Volmer (John), and many other family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Larry; and two sisters, Ruth Krier and Carol Kuechman.
There will be a celebration of life that will be announced at a later date.
“Glad you got to see me!” – Richard L. Abbett
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.