Richard Lee Kimmel, 91, of Kansas City, MO died August 13, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1930 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the son of Leslie Kimmel and Nell (Borst) Kimmel. Richard’s formative years were spent on the family farm in McLouth, Kansas with his parents and older brother, James.
Richard was a graduate of McLouth High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He also received an MBA degree from the University of Missouri in 1966.
Richard was married to Ruth Ailee Gilbert on December 25, 1950. They soon moved to Houston, Texas where Richard was employed by Phillips Chemical Company. In 1957 they moved to Kansas City, Missouri for employment with Chemagro/Bayer. Assignments with both companies included design, construction, operation, and maintenance of chemical production units. Richard retired from Bayer in 1991.
After retirement, Richard wintered in Florida and Texas. In summer months, they had an enjoyable life of traveling in their motorhome. Many dear friends were made during their membership in four different camping clubs. After 32 years of camping, they sold their last motorhome in 2015.
Richard served in the United States Air Force reserve from May 1953 until July 1962 and was discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Richard was a member of the Professional Society of Chemical Engineers and the Professional Society of Plant Engineers. Richard also held several patents.
Richard and Ruth were members of (St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church) Glen Haven Church for over 60 years.
Richard and Ruth are the proud parents of four children, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Linda (James) Peters of Olathe, Debra (Ralph) Weant of Blue Springs, Janet (Scott) Arvidson of Kansas City, son David (Barbara) Kimmel of Kansas City, grandchildren Courtney Peters, Megan (Steve) Tedder, Dena Williams, Dustin (Faye) Weant, Ryan (Roxanne) Arvidson, Eric (Olivia) Arvidson, Hanna Arvidson, Kyle Kimmel, Addison Kimmel, great grandchildren Mia Williams, Iris Weant, Corbin Tedder and Reese Arvidson.
If you prefer an alternative to flowers, please consider donations to Glenhaven Church
