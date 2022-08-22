Richard Lee Kimmel, 91, of Kansas City, MO died August 13, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1930 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was the son of Leslie Kimmel and Nell (Borst) Kimmel. Richard’s formative years were spent on the family farm in McLouth, Kansas with his parents and older brother, James.

Richard was a graduate of McLouth High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He also received an MBA degree from the University of Missouri in 1966.

