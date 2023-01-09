Richard “Dick” Lee Pitman of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023.

He was born October 18, 1942, in Kansas City, MO to Richard Ray and Margaret (Macko) Pitman. They lived in Winwood, MO during his early years and later moved to Glenaire, MO in the 1950’s. Richard graduated from Liberty High School in 1960. He began his college career at William Jewell College and later earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City. Richard was a member of Kappa Sigma Kappa Fraternity.

