Richard “Dick” Lee Pitman of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023.
He was born October 18, 1942, in Kansas City, MO to Richard Ray and Margaret (Macko) Pitman. They lived in Winwood, MO during his early years and later moved to Glenaire, MO in the 1950’s. Richard graduated from Liberty High School in 1960. He began his college career at William Jewell College and later earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City. Richard was a member of Kappa Sigma Kappa Fraternity.
He worked with his father’s construction company, Enerco International, for many years. They built the stacker cranes and racks at the Liberty Hallmark Warehouse, installed water treatment plants throughout Kansas City as well as constructed conveyer belt systems in various manufacturing warehouses in the Kansas City area. Richard later worked as a realtor with Century 21. He was proud to be a member of the Sertoma organization in Liberty and earned the “Tribune Award” and the “Centurion Award” for working as the flag captain for many years.
Richard married Shirley Savage on November 23, 1968, and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. They raised three children, Lisa, Debra and Rich. Richard and Shirley loved to travel to Colorado in the summers and moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They lived there for over six years before moving back to Liberty to be near their family. Richard was a member of the Second Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Pitman; his children, Lisa Siotos (Dean), Debra Bledsoe (Josh), and Rich Pitman (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Lukas and Nicholas Pitman and Zachary Bledsoe; his in-laws, Bill Savage (Connie), Carolyn Nelson, Clark Savage and Lloyd Bailey (Margaret); his cousins, Barbara and Nancy Pitman; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He will be fondly remembered, loved and missed by all.
A visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., all on Saturday, January 14th, at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery of Liberty, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Baptist Church at 300 E. Kansas, Liberty, MO 64068.
