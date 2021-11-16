Richard M. Harner, 70, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 13, 2021. He was loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1951, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Gerald and Gloria Harner. He grew up in Collinsville, Illinois. From an early age and throughout his life, he was curious and inquisitive. He attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
In 1974, he married the former Linda J. Campbell (now Linda Smith), and followed in the steps of his father-in-law as the pharmacist at Campbell’s Pharmacy in Alton. They had two daughters. Rich loved the Alton community and spent many years active in local politics. In the late 1990s, he moved to Liberty, Missouri, where he continued to serve the community as a pharmacist. In 1998, he married Julia Mallen, with whom he had one daughter. In 2007, Rich married Joyce A. Moore, with whom he joyfully shared the rest of his life.
Rich was well-known for his welcoming demeanor, quick wit, and unique sense of humor. He believed in continuously growing his mind. He always remained curious, loved learning new things, and was dedicated to the pursuit of fun. After he retired, he spent his free time further developing an eclectic variety of interests and hobbies, including wood working, astronomy, Diamond T trucks, trains, mathematics, physics, practical jokes, and most recently cartography. Through these activities, he cultivated an extended network of friends around the world.
Rich is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Harner, of Liberty, Missouri; her son Mike (Gina); his daughters Mary (Keith), Barbara (Ilyas), and Kathleen; his brothers Kevin (LuAnn) and Paul; and many cherished grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rich never met a stranger, which means all are invited to gather and share stories about his life from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Alton, Illinois, at the Post Commons (300 Alby St., Alton, IL).
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Liberty, Missouri. To receive information about the celebration, please visit https://forms.gle/nc6Rmao1WRW1Ybpp8.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be shared with the American Truck Historical Society (10380 North Ambassador Dr., #101, Kansas City, MO 64153) or the Belton, Grandview and Kansas City Railroad (502 E. Walnut St., Belton, MO 64012).
