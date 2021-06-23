Richard N. "Dick" Ellis, 88, of Liberty, MO, passed away June 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife and two daughters.
Dick was born on May 29, 1933, in Kansas City MO, the son of Victor and June Ellis. He was an Eagle Scout and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. While attending Southeast High School, he worked during the summer for his father, who was a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. He was active in choir work and was a member of the Barbershop Chorus, Heart of America Chapter and a Boys Quartet that appeared in many churches and organizations. Dick lettered in track and football, and upon graduation from Southeast High School, he received the Knights Award for outstanding student.
Dick attended Missouri University and became a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He lettered in track events and participated in ROTC, chorus work, quartets and other activities. He graduated from MU in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Psychology. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force and became a Jet Fighter pilot.
Following honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1959, Dick worked as a Chief Underwriter for Continental Casualty Insurance Company and remained in the insurance business until he moved to Liberty in 1965. He became a Real Estate Broker and Developer and continued for several years to develop both residential and commercial properties.
Dick was instrumental in helping to establish Liberty Hills Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and participated in several golf tournaments and social activities. He was Past President of the North Branch Real Estate Board, and past member of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Victor Ellis, in 1971; and his mother, June Ellis, in 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Ellis, of the home; two daughters, Beth Boyer and husband Dan of St. Louis, MO, and Claire Jones-Van Hauen and husband Brian of Liberty, MO; five grandchildren, Brook, Chase, Ben, Cole and Caden; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brett.
Private burial at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, MO on Friday, June 25. There will be a celebration of Dick's life for family and friends held in August (date, time and location to be announced). The family requests no flowers.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
