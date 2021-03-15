Richard "Rick" Tester, age 62 of Holt, MO passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Larry Tester to help with final expenses in care of the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, MO. (816) 740-4658. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
