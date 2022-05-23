Rick Punneo, 72, of Liberty, MO, passed away May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service following at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st, all at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
Rick was born July 27, 1949, in Duncan, OK to Abby and Georgann (Shepherd) Punneo. He graduated from Enid High School and attended OSU and studied architecture and blueprinting. Rick worked for Petro Lewis, later Hamm and Phillips, as a lease operator. He was also a carpenter, painter and plumber. Rick and his wife Sheryll owned their own paint contracting business, R & S Paint Contractors. He married Sheryll on July 19, 1976 in Platte City, MO.
Rick was an avid gardener and loved to grow roses and strawberries. He was passionate about home maintenance and took a lot of pride in his home. Rick also enjoyed playing video games, watching television, cooking barbecue and sharing meals with family and friends. He was the neighborhood dad and his home was always open to everyone. Rick was a very patient man, though he could be ornery at times; he had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jessy Punneo; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Stella Kelley; his brother-in-law, Pete Kelley; and his nephew, Gage Kelley.
Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheryll Punneo; his children, Angela Crews (Punneo), David Punneo, Melissa Punneo (Blair Branson), Alison Punneo, and Stephanie Punneo (Zach Langley); his grandchildren, Austin Simcoe, Silas Branson, Layla Branson and Akio Haynes; his siblings, Judy Thompson (Everett), and Joe Punneo; his cousin, Bobby Mobley; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Rick may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
