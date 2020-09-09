Ricky Lee Childers, 64, of Kansas City, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
Ricky was born October 14, 1955 to Robert and Connie (Bell) Childers in St.Joseph,MO. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Ricky is survived by his mother Connie, children Crista Dreshaj and Timothy Childers, and grandchildren Adrian and Adina.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Public visitation one hour prior to the service.
