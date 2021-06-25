Riley Ray Edwards, 78, lifelong resident of Liberty, passed away June 21, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be from 2- 3 p.m., and memorial services at 3 p.m., all on Tuesday, July 6 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Inurnment will be at a later date at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone.
Riley was born Aug. 25, 1942 in Liberty, MO to LeRoy and Bertha Edwards. He served in the United States Army from 1961-1963 in Germany and earned a Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Rifle M-14 designation. Riley married the love of his life, Sandra Buckley, on June 5, 1966. They raised a family in the Liberty area. Riley was a member of the American Legion Post #340. He loved hunting and fishing and was an outdoor enthusiast. Riley was also an animal lover and was known for having dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Bertha Edwards; six brothers and two sisters.
Riley is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandy Edwards; his children, Michael Edwards (Jessica), and Daniel Edwards; his numerous grandchildren; his brother, Ernie Edwards; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley, 816-781-2000.
