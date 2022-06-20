Rita Kay Carneal, 77, Kearney, MO, passed away June 18, 2022, at Kansas City Hospice House.
Rita was born January 28, 1945 in Kirksville, MO. She was a homemaker and had also worked 13 years as a licensed insurance representative for American Family and 10 years as a regional representative for Christian Dior.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Elise Sellens.
She is survived by her sons, Darin (Kathy) and Brian (Jenny) Carneal of Lawson, MO; grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Holly, Hayley and Jack; sister, Lila Murray of Bromaugh, MO; and nephew, Bobby Murray of Louisburg, KS.
Rita Carneal: forever young.
