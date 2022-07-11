Robert Allen (Bob) Kelly, 69, of Liberty, Mo., passed away July 11 after a long bout with cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marianne; daughter, Susanne; son, Stephen and his wife, Katy; and three grandchildren, Laine, Anderson and Turner. He is the brother of Tim and Lester Kelly and sisters, Doris Stevenson and Kathy McBride. He was preceded in death by an older sister, Sharon; and his parents, Lester and May Louise Kelly.
Bob will be greatly missed by a large Northland community. He lived his entire life in the area, graduating from Liberty High School in 1971, and attended Southwest Missouri State and William Jewell College, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. This led to a career in banking. He served as a compliance manager and auditor for a number of area banks, including Commerce, UMB, Bank of Blue Valley, BankLiberty and First Federal Savings.
But it was his love for his church that so many will remember. He was a beloved member of Kearney Bible Church for more than 35 years, serving as an elder, leading Bible study and taking an active role in all facets of its operation.
His family also will remember him as the artist who could create fanciful characters and doodles that delighted his children and grandchildren. He has often been described by his friends, family and colleagues as the nicest man they know — kind and generous.
In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of his generous spirit, the family suggests donations be sent to the Bob Kelly Memorial Scholarship c/o CapstoneActon.org/Bob.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Visitation will follow the service until 12 p.m. Private burial at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.