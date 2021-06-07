Robert “Bob” Lee Gurney, 86, of Kearney, MO passed away on June 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born February 7, 1935, in Kansas City, KS to Thelma (Coe) Whitesell and Dean Gurney, joining an older brother, Dean Gurney Jr. After graduating high school, Bob joined the United States Navy in 1953, where he served as a Sonarman aboard the USS Walke (DD-723) & USS Potter (DD-538). He and his family have always been so proud of his military service, and he enjoyed reminiscing about his experiences with friends, family and fellow veterans.
Bob married Helen Marguerite Bachman in Kansas City, KS on December 21, 1954. After getting out of the Navy, Bob began a career at Bendix as an inspector in 1957. He worked his way up the ranks, and after 35 years, he retired as the Superintendent of Inspection. Never one to just sit around, Bob went back to work within a month of retiring. He worked several part-time jobs, including a long stint at Kramer’s hardware store in Kearney. Bob loved spending time with his family, and his grandchildren adored his often-repeated jokes and stories. He also loved visiting the mountains, fishing, reading, taking drives and playing poker.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marguerite; and their three daughters, Cynthia (Rick Dehn) Gurney, Carolyn (Larry) Mills and Terri (Robert) Wright. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, John Grotts, Amy (Otto) Steffen, Emily (Mark Harris) Gurney Dehn, Sarah Gurney Dehn; and Ashley Gurney Dehn; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Henry Steffen.
The family would like to extend an invitation to a memorial open house at the Firehouse Community Center at 106 S. Jefferson St., Kearney MO, 64060 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be a private family interment ceremony at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS on June 10, 2021.
When departing a family gathering, Bob would often say something that reflects how his family feels about the time they spent with him: “It’s been another slice of heaven.”
