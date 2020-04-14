Robert (Bob) McCrorey
8/2/1940-3/31/2020
Bob was born and raised in Excelsior Springs, MO and moved to Liberty 2 years ago. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1958 and graduated from CMSU in Warrensburg, MO in 1962 with a B.S. in Business Administration.
Bob and Sarah were married October 9, 1965. In 1967 he opened Bob’s IGA in Excelsior Springs, MO and a second store in Buckner, MO in 1969.
Working with his best friend, Ben Clubine, in both stores. In the mid 70’s he sold both stores. In September 1972 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Excelsior Springs Savings and Loan, later renamed Community Bank in 1985. In 1978 he obtained a real estate brokers license. He sold real estate, built and operated car washes (with a partner) until entering the wholesale beer business in 1986. In 1993 he left the beer business and was a loan officer for Community Bank, Excelsior Springs, MO. He was on the Board of Directors for 29 years. In May 2010 he had a successful liver transplant at K.U. Medical Center, thanks to his liver donor, Harold (Gene) Burgin. In 2010 he began working for Clay county Sheriff’s Dept. for Sheriff Boydston and Sheriff Vescovo. He worked there until he got sick in March 2019. He was a licensed private pilot.
Bob is survived by his wife: Sarah, sister: Barbara, one niece and nephew, and many friends
No services due to the virus. Arr: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney 816-903-8888.
In Memory of Bob, Memorial Contributions may be made to Bob’s favorite charity: St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
