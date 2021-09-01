Robert “Bob” Reed, a 94 year old of Holt, MO and formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away on August 31, 2021.
Mr. Reed was born on March 13, 1927 in Kansas City, MO the son of Russell and Hester (McIntire) Reed. He was a Draftsman of Heavy Machinery. He was married to Marilyn Arnold on May 1, 1948, they lived in Kansas City, MO until retiring on their family farm in Holt, MO that has been in their family since 1825.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Ingram and her husband, Michael of Springfield, MO; one son, James Reed and his wife, Cheryl of Holt, MO; four grandchildren, Michael, Natalie, Ashley and Logan; and 10 great grandchildren; one brother, James W. Reed; and one sister, Mina Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn Arnold Reed.
