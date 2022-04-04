Robert “Bob” W. Sullivan, 83, passed away March 30, 2022, at Liberty Hospital.
Raymond and Lilly Sullivan welcomed Bob into the world on May 22, 1938, where he joined two older brothers. Bob attended Kansas City, Missouri schools and received his GED while he was in the Air Force.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lilly; as well as his brothers, John and William.
He leaves behind his wife, Margaret Sullivan of Liberty, MO; his children, Chris Sullivan of Liberty, MO, Rebecca White (Donald) of Liberty, MO and Rebecca Reddy (Pavan) of Sioux Falls, SD; as well as grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will respect Bob’s wishes to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
While the family mourns the loss of their loved one, they take great comfort in knowing that Bob is in Heaven, organizing the next BBQ for St. Peter.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.