Robert Casteel Capps, 72, of Liberty, Missouri passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday November 7, at 2:00 PM at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, to be presided over by David Fulk. A live-stream of this service will be available by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.parklawnfunerals.com and clicking on upcoming service times to access the live-stream link. A reception to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at a later date.
Bob was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Liberty, Mo to Joe H. and Roberta (Casteel) Capps. He was the third of six children. Bob graduated from Liberty High School in 1966, where he was student body president. Bob received a business degree from Drake University in 1970, where he was an active member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Not only did he make many life long friends at Drake, he also met his future bride, Josephine Johnston. They met at Drake’s favorite watering hole, Peggy’s, and it was love at first sight. Bob and Jodi continued their support of Drake over the years serving on the Parents Association Board from 1993-2000. He received the Alumni Loyalty Award from Drake’s National Alumni Association in 2000. Bob loved to recount his days at Drake and it remained a special place to him.
On May 5, 1973, Bob married the love of his life, Jodi. They spent 47 years together building a life, a family and a business. Bob and Jodi loved to travel to Hawaii and to hike the National Parks. Bob was an avid runner and swimmer competing in triathlons and marathons. He could be found most mornings swimming at the William Jewell Mabee Center and golfing in the afternoon with his buddies at Liberty Hills Country Club. Family came first to Bob. He relished special time at the Lake of the Ozarks with his siblings. Bob was a kid at heart who never turned down an opportunity to play with his daughters, whether it was trying to teach them to throw a ball, going for a run or designing a doll house – he was always game and always present. That youthfulness carried over to his relationships with his grandchildren, Davis, Meg, Max and Casteel. Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jodi; his two daughters and their husbands and children, Sarah, Craig, Max and Casteel Hamburg of Overland Park, KS and Leslie, Adam, Davis and Meg Eakes of Fairway, KS; his siblings Mary Alice (Dobbe) Dobberstine, Tom (Marcia) Capps, George (Martha) Capps and Martha (Dick Ward) Capps; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob spent his professional career in the banking and Savings and Loan industry. On February 2, 1992, Bob and Jodi opened Mid America Mortgage. For 25 years they served Kansas City and were named a “Top 25 Area Mortgage Companies” by the Kansas City Business Journal in 1994. Mid America Mortgage became a true family affair when daughters, Sarah and Leslie, joined. He was widely respected in the industry. In addition, Bob served as Chairs for the KCB Bank Board of Directors, Liberty Hills Country Club Board and Patriots Bank Board. Upon his retirement in December of 2015, the Mortgage Bankers Association of Greater Kansas City recognized Bob for his contributions and achievements in the mortgage industry.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Joe H. and Roberta Capps, and brothers John Curtis Capps and H. Lee Capps.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bob's name by going here: http://act.alz.org/goto/RobertCapps
