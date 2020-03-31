Robert Dale Funkhouser, of KCMO, died on Wed, March 18, 2020.
Bob was born on July 28, 1933, in Shelby, NE. He married Elnora E. Morrow in September 1954 and they enjoyed a long and loving marriage before she beat him to Heaven in 2013. He served in the United States Air Force for 10 years as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from TWA as a mechanic after 28 years.
Survivors include his brother, Larry Funkhouser (wife Carol); sister, Judy Hall of Holt (husband Robert D.); children, Louanne Currence, Thomas Funkhouser (wife Debbie), Nancy Baker, and Jodi Harvey (husband Todd); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service was held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church March 23, 2020, with internment at Terrace Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Liberty or to Interim Healthcare Hospice in Overland Park, KS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.