Robert Schlotter, 72, of Liberty, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Visitation services will be 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14 at Liberty Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 427 E. Kansas Avenue, Liberty, MO 64068. There will be a second visitation from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at Thomas Funeral Home at 501 N. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa 52544, with military graveside services following at Sunset View Cemetery in Moulton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local American Legion or VFW. Bob was a member of the Bloomfield Legion Post 78 for 50 years. He also really enjoyed the Smithville, MO VFW.
(Arr.’s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
