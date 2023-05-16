With hearts full of love, yet breaking from the immense loss, we announce the death of beloved coach, friend, son, brother, Tito, father and husband, Rob James. He passed in the early hours of May 5, 2023, close to his home in Liberty, Missouri, with his wife, Winky James, and dear friend, Darla Staton, at his side.

When Rob was informed of the severity of his cancer prognosis, an entire community rallied behind him “Ready For Battle.” Rob’s physician asked if he had a bucket list. Rob responded that he was already living his bucket list. Instead, Rob’s inspiring motto of the last years of his life has been: “Make memories.”

