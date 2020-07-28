Robert Marvin Kurtz Jr., age 68, passed through the open door to eternity on Sunday, July 26, 2020. After a short illness.
Bob was born March 15, 1952, in Trenton, Missouri, the youngest son of parents Marvin and Dolores (Kunder) Kurtz of Trenton, Missouri, before moving to Smithville, Missouri, the place he always called home.
Growing up, he was always a risk taker, a dare devil, and all-around ornery kid, jumping off the high dive in the Trenton city pool at age 4 to everyone’s horror and amazement. This fearlessness would serve him well for 27 years in the Independence, Missouri fire service, moving up the ranks from firefighter to truck captain. He loved being a fireman and the bonds he made with crew members through the years lasted until the very end.
Before starting his career in the fire service Bob played music on the road in a folk duo called Willow Springs, He also was a short order cook in Taos, New Mexico, worked for Avis Rent-A-Car in Colorado and became a journeyman carpenter in Kansas City.
Bob had extensive and well-honed leisure skills. He love to ride his motorcycle and he loved horseback riding. He liked fishing, hunting, target shooting and golf.
He loved his family and many dogs along through the years, with an a special fondness for his German short hairs, Dutch and Hannah Bell, who I bet met him at the gate of heaven.
Bob will be missed by lots of folks; good memories all around. His presence in this world leave a spot that can be filled by no one else.
Vaya con Dios, brother Bob.
Bob leaves behind a wife, Robin (Julia Holt) of 40 years; one brother ,Mark Kurtz (Diane) of Mississippi; a niece, Harper; and nephew, Ryan. And an honorable mention goes to the steps on Matt.
