Robert N. Hazlett, aged 65, of Smithville, MO passed away on February 10, 2022.
Survived by his daughter, Helen (James) Williams, and grandkids Christion and Kennedy. Sisters Mindy (Ken) Oster, Marty (Dan Colclasure) Hazlett, and Nephews Casey and Cody Oster.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. with a memorial service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 15 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, MO
Inurnment: Goss Cemetery, Smithville, MO
